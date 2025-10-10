Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

A man in Jharkhand's Palamu district allegedly killed his younger brother's wife, Seema Devi, in a violent rage using an axe. The crime, rooted in a family dispute, occurred in Teladi village. The police are searching for the suspect, who fled the scene after the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:11 IST
In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a man allegedly killed his younger brother's wife, Seema Devi, with an axe during a heated family argument, according to police reports.

The brutal act unfolded in Teladi village, leaving the 28-year-old woman dead at the scene. Authorities, led by Officer-in-Charge Prasant Prasad, swiftly responded by recovering the body and sending it for an autopsy at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

The police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who fled after the deadly assault. The case, registered under sections of the BNS, is based on a statement from the deceased's husband. The investigation continues.

