Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death
A man in Jharkhand's Palamu district allegedly killed his younger brother's wife, Seema Devi, in a violent rage using an axe. The crime, rooted in a family dispute, occurred in Teladi village. The police are searching for the suspect, who fled the scene after the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a man allegedly killed his younger brother's wife, Seema Devi, with an axe during a heated family argument, according to police reports.
The brutal act unfolded in Teladi village, leaving the 28-year-old woman dead at the scene. Authorities, led by Officer-in-Charge Prasant Prasad, swiftly responded by recovering the body and sending it for an autopsy at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.
The police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who fled after the deadly assault. The case, registered under sections of the BNS, is based on a statement from the deceased's husband. The investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)