Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

A planned terrorist attack on Belgian politicians, including Prime Minister Bart de Wever, was thwarted by authorities. Two suspects, possibly driven by jihadist motives, were arrested. They had intended to use an improvised explosive device and a drone. This event underscores Belgium's ongoing vulnerability to terrorist threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:12 IST
Authorities in Belgium have successfully thwarted a plot aimed at attacking several politicians, including Prime Minister Bart de Wever, according to statements from the public prosecutor's office and Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot.

Prevot described the planned attack as 'extremely shocking,' emphasizing the ongoing and very real threat of terrorism in Belgium. Two suspects have been arrested by Antwerp police following a sting operation targeting the terrorist cell.

Searches revealed materials for an improvised explosive device, a bag of steel balls, and plans to use a drone in their attack. This foiled plot highlights ongoing security challenges, underlining the vigilance needed in light of Belgium's recent history of terror incidents, such as the 2016 Brussels bombings and the recent October 2023 shooting in Brussels.

