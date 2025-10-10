Shocking Incident: Juvenile Accused of Assault and Abuse

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for the alleged assault and sexual abuse of a 12-year-old deaf and mute boy in a local village, the police confirmed on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police of Modinagar, Amit Saxena, reported that the tragic incident transpired while the young victim was playing outside his home on Tuesday. He returned home bloodied, communicating his ordeal to his family through gestures, initially leading them to believe it was a simple beating. However, a clinic visit revealed the extent of the assault, confirming the occurrence of the heinous sexual abuse, Saxena detailed.

Promptly, the family filed a complaint, and authorities enlisted a sign language expert to secure an accurate account from the victim. The police have since detained the juvenile perpetrator, who is now in a juvenile detention facility. The victim will appear in court, accompanied by the sign language expert, to ensure his testimony is accurately recorded, according to ACP Saxena.

(With inputs from agencies.)