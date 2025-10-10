Left Menu

Shocking Incident: Juvenile Accused of Assault and Abuse

A disturbing incident unfolded in a village where a 16-year-old boy allegedly beat and sodomized a 12-year-old deaf and mute boy. Police and sign language experts are involved in the investigation. The juvenile offender has been detained, and the victim's account will be documented in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:35 IST
Shocking Incident: Juvenile Accused of Assault and Abuse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for the alleged assault and sexual abuse of a 12-year-old deaf and mute boy in a local village, the police confirmed on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police of Modinagar, Amit Saxena, reported that the tragic incident transpired while the young victim was playing outside his home on Tuesday. He returned home bloodied, communicating his ordeal to his family through gestures, initially leading them to believe it was a simple beating. However, a clinic visit revealed the extent of the assault, confirming the occurrence of the heinous sexual abuse, Saxena detailed.

Promptly, the family filed a complaint, and authorities enlisted a sign language expert to secure an accurate account from the victim. The police have since detained the juvenile perpetrator, who is now in a juvenile detention facility. The victim will appear in court, accompanied by the sign language expert, to ensure his testimony is accurately recorded, according to ACP Saxena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Move Toward Peace

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Move Toward Peace

 Global
2
Trump's Strategic Gamble: Paving the Path to Ceasefire Amidst Middle East Tensions

Trump's Strategic Gamble: Paving the Path to Ceasefire Amidst Middle East Te...

 United States
3
Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

 Global
4
Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025