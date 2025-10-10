U.S. and Argentina Seal $20 Billion Currency Swap Amid Peso Strengthening

The United States and Argentina have finalized a $20 billion currency swap agreement aimed at stabilizing the Argentine peso, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced. This agreement follows crucial finance discussions between the two countries in Washington and marks a significant step in U.S.-Argentina financial relations.

The announcement came just before the Argentine peso market closed, causing the currency to strengthen slightly. Despite Argentina's market being closed on Friday, Argentine dollar bonds experienced a sharp increase, signaling positive investor response.

While some experts view the swap as a timely intervention to support Argentina's struggling economy, others express concern over the long-term economic impact and underlying political intentions, especially given the proximity to Argentina's upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)