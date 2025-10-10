Left Menu

U.S. and Argentina Seal $20 Billion Currency Swap Amid Peso Strengthening

The U.S. and Argentina have agreed to a $20 billion currency swap to stabilize the Argentine peso. Announced after a high-level finance meeting in Washington, the deal reflects U.S. efforts to influence Argentina's economic policy ahead of elections. Reactions are mixed amid concerns over currency valuation and political implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 01:59 IST
U.S. and Argentina Seal $20 Billion Currency Swap Amid Peso Strengthening
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and Argentina have finalized a $20 billion currency swap agreement aimed at stabilizing the Argentine peso, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced. This agreement follows crucial finance discussions between the two countries in Washington and marks a significant step in U.S.-Argentina financial relations.

The announcement came just before the Argentine peso market closed, causing the currency to strengthen slightly. Despite Argentina's market being closed on Friday, Argentine dollar bonds experienced a sharp increase, signaling positive investor response.

While some experts view the swap as a timely intervention to support Argentina's struggling economy, others express concern over the long-term economic impact and underlying political intentions, especially given the proximity to Argentina's upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

 Global
2
Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

 Global
3
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas...

 Global
4
Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Contentment

Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Content...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025