Terror Plot Against Belgian Officials Foiled

A planned attack on Belgian politicians, including Prime Minister Bart de Wever, has been foiled by authorities, as confirmed by the public prosecutor's office and Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot on Thursday.

The threat underscores Belgium's persistent struggle against terrorism, having faced Islamic State-linked attacks and growing insecurity from drug gang conflicts over the past decade.

The operation led to the arrest of two suspects in Antwerp, where police discovered items resembling an improvised explosive device and materials suggesting drone use was part of the attack strategy. This development points to ongoing vigilance needed against such threats.

