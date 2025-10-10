Left Menu

Judicial Block on Trump's National Guard Deployment in Illinois

A federal judge in Chicago has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard soldiers in Illinois, amid protests at an immigration facility. The decision follows a similar case in Portland, Oregon, highlighting the contentious debate over the use of military personnel in U.S. cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 04:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 04:17 IST
A federal judge in Chicago has made the decision to temporarily block President Donald Trump's deployment of hundreds of National Guard soldiers in Illinois, marking a significant development just days after another U.S. judge took similar action in Portland, Oregon.

During over two hours of legal arguments, U.S. District Judge April Perry delivered her ruling following a lawsuit by the state of Illinois against the Trump administration. Her decision comes amid increased visibility of Guard soldiers at a suburban Chicago immigration facility—a current focal point for protests.

A separate case in San Francisco could potentially overturn a ruling that blocked Trump's Portland deployment, potentially reviving the contentious federal initiative. Critics, including Democratic governors of Illinois and Oregon, argue that the deployment misrepresents peaceful protests as violent, heightening tensions and raising questions about federal intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

