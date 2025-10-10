Left Menu

Gen Z 212: Morocco's Youth Uprising for Reform

Morocco's Gen Z 212 movement returned to the streets, demanding government reforms and the resignation of Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch. The protests call for improved public services and condemn corruption. While support remains, controversies have led to challenges, highlighting the urgency for governmental accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Casablanca | Updated: 10-10-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 05:33 IST
Gen Z 212: Morocco's Youth Uprising for Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco's Gen Z 212 movement is back on the streets, intensifying calls for political reform. The youth-led protests seek the resignation of Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, alleging government corruption and demanding improved public services in health and education sectors.

The movement has gained substantial traction through social media platforms like TikTok and Discord. Despite recent setbacks including reports of violence, the protests draw continued support from various demographics, spotlighting widespread discontent with the current administration.

In light of upcoming addresses by King Mohammed VI, protesters hope for decisive actions against corruption. The movement's persistence reflects growing frustration over unemployment and public service neglect, urging officials to prioritize reforms over infrastructure spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

 Indonesia
2
Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

 Global
3
Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

 Philippines
4
Turbulence in the Skies: Government Shutdown Disrupts U.S. Air Traffic

Turbulence in the Skies: Government Shutdown Disrupts U.S. Air Traffic

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025