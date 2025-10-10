Gen Z 212: Morocco's Youth Uprising for Reform
Morocco's Gen Z 212 movement returned to the streets, demanding government reforms and the resignation of Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch. The protests call for improved public services and condemn corruption. While support remains, controversies have led to challenges, highlighting the urgency for governmental accountability.
Morocco's Gen Z 212 movement is back on the streets, intensifying calls for political reform. The youth-led protests seek the resignation of Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, alleging government corruption and demanding improved public services in health and education sectors.
The movement has gained substantial traction through social media platforms like TikTok and Discord. Despite recent setbacks including reports of violence, the protests draw continued support from various demographics, spotlighting widespread discontent with the current administration.
In light of upcoming addresses by King Mohammed VI, protesters hope for decisive actions against corruption. The movement's persistence reflects growing frustration over unemployment and public service neglect, urging officials to prioritize reforms over infrastructure spending.
