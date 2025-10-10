New Zealand and Singapore Forge New Strategic Alliance

On Friday, New Zealand and Singapore cemented their enduring political relationship by signing a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP). The agreement, endorsed by both countries' prime ministers, is aimed at fortifying the international rules-based order during turbulent times.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasized the importance of the partnership, underscoring shared responsibilities to foster open trade, reinforce security, and uphold global standards. This CSP is poised to tackle future challenges, including supply chain resilience, digital trade, climate change, and maritime security.

Further strengthening their cooperative ties, both nations finalized a trade agreement on essential supplies, an extension to arrangements made during the COVID-19 pandemic. The accord ensures no export restrictions on critical products, such as medicine, ensuring mutual support during crises, as highlighted by Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. Wong's visit to the Oceania region also included enhancing a strategic partnership with Australia.

