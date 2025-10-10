U.S. Establishes Task Force for Stabilization Efforts in Gaza

The United States is taking a significant step in stabilizing Gaza by deploying a task force of up to 200 troops to Israel, officials disclosed on Thursday. This initiative will not involve American boots in the enclave. The Civil-Military Coordination Center, led by Central Command, aims to facilitate security and humanitarian aid into Gaza.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized the task force's role in overseeing the Gaza agreement and collaborating with international forces on-site. It will also include representatives from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and potentially the UAE, while coordinating with Israeli and other security forces.

Strategically, this effort is expected to de-escalate regional tensions and pave the way for further normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations. Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and several others are considered prospects for future agreements, following the model of the Abraham Accords initiated during Donald Trump's presidency.