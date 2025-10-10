U.S. Establishes Task Force for Stabilization Efforts in Gaza
The United States will deploy up to 200 troops to Israel to form a task force aimed at stabilizing efforts in Gaza. This initiative, known as the Civil-Military Coordination Center, will not involve American troops entering Gaza. It seeks to streamline assistance flow, ensuring security and humanitarian aid, while working alongside international forces.
The United States is taking a significant step in stabilizing Gaza by deploying a task force of up to 200 troops to Israel, officials disclosed on Thursday. This initiative will not involve American boots in the enclave. The Civil-Military Coordination Center, led by Central Command, aims to facilitate security and humanitarian aid into Gaza.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized the task force's role in overseeing the Gaza agreement and collaborating with international forces on-site. It will also include representatives from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and potentially the UAE, while coordinating with Israeli and other security forces.
Strategically, this effort is expected to de-escalate regional tensions and pave the way for further normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations. Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and several others are considered prospects for future agreements, following the model of the Abraham Accords initiated during Donald Trump's presidency.
ALSO READ
US Troops Deployed to Support Israel-Gaza Ceasefire
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.
Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord
US says it's sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor Gaza ceasefire deal, reports AP.
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Move Toward Peace