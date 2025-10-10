Left Menu

Tragedy on Nagara-Garwar Road: A Fatal Accident's Aftermath

A tragic accident in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, led to the death of Khurshid and severe injuries to his wife, Shamim Ara, after a speeding car lost control. Both were hit outside their home. The car overturned, leading to serious injuries, and Khurshid succumbed in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 10-10-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 09:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific accident occurred in the Nagara area of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the life of Khurshid and seriously injuring his wife, Shamim Ara. The tragedy unfolded when a speeding car veered off course.

The couple was seated outside their residence when the car, out of control, collided with them and subsequently overturned in a nearby field, inflicting severe injuries.

Station House Officer Ajay Kumar Tripathi confirmed that the car has been seized, a case registered, and further investigation is in progress to ascertain the details of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

