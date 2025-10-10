Tragedy on Nagara-Garwar Road: A Fatal Accident's Aftermath

A horrific accident occurred in the Nagara area of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the life of Khurshid and seriously injuring his wife, Shamim Ara. The tragedy unfolded when a speeding car veered off course.

The couple was seated outside their residence when the car, out of control, collided with them and subsequently overturned in a nearby field, inflicting severe injuries.

Station House Officer Ajay Kumar Tripathi confirmed that the car has been seized, a case registered, and further investigation is in progress to ascertain the details of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)