MHADA Engineer Arrested in Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Ranjit Balasaheb Chavan, a MHADA executive engineer, for accepting a Rs 40,000 bribe. Chavan initially demanded Rs 4 lakh to overlook an unauthorized structure but reduced it to Rs 2 lakh. A complaint led to his arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

MHADA Engineer Arrested in Bribery Scandal
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) intervened in yet another case of graft as it apprehended Ranjit Balasaheb Chavan, an executive engineer with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), while he accepted a bribe of Rs 40,000. Chavan, aged 50, was caught on Thursday, according to an ACB official.

Chavan, who is employed in the civil engineering department of MHADA's Bandra division, reportedly demanded an enormous sum of Rs 4 lakh to dismiss an incident involving an unauthorized structure that a man used for his paying guest business. After negotiations, the sum was lowered to Rs 2 lakh.

The ACB swung into action following a tip-off from a 62-year-old man who refused to comply with the bribe demand. In a neatly planned operation, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended Chavan while he accepted the first part of the bribe. Chavan now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

