Left Menu

Maharashtra's Battle Against Gangster-Driven Passport Fraud

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has instructed Pune police to take strong action against those involved in the illegal acquisition of a passport by fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal. Ghaywal, wanted in several cases, is believed to have fled abroad. An inquiry into his passport acquisition is underway with political scrutiny involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:25 IST
Maharashtra's Battle Against Gangster-Driven Passport Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has ordered Pune police to address the illegal passport acquisition by fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal with utmost severity. Ghaywal, implicated in various criminal cases, is thought to have absconded abroad, intensifying opposition criticism of the government. Police allege he acquired the passport fraudulently.

Pawar emphasized his directive to Pune police commissioner to penalize lawbreakers who misuse the system. The controversy further deepens with a recent shooting incident involving Ghaywal's associates. Scrutiny has also fallen on Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam over allegations of approving a gun license for Ghaywal's brother, despite police objections.

An inquiry into the fraudulent passport is ongoing, with Pawar assuring the absence of political meddling. He stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is committed to holding accountable those responsible for these violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Becomes Faceless with WhatsApp

Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Becomes Faceless with WhatsApp

 India
2
Gates Foundation and PAHO Tackle Global Accessibility of Weight-Loss Drugs

Gates Foundation and PAHO Tackle Global Accessibility of Weight-Loss Drugs

 Global
3
Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email

Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email

 India
4
France's Political Tide: Impact on Business and Economy

France's Political Tide: Impact on Business and Economy

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025