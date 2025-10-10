Maharashtra's Battle Against Gangster-Driven Passport Fraud

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has ordered Pune police to address the illegal passport acquisition by fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal with utmost severity. Ghaywal, implicated in various criminal cases, is thought to have absconded abroad, intensifying opposition criticism of the government. Police allege he acquired the passport fraudulently.

Pawar emphasized his directive to Pune police commissioner to penalize lawbreakers who misuse the system. The controversy further deepens with a recent shooting incident involving Ghaywal's associates. Scrutiny has also fallen on Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam over allegations of approving a gun license for Ghaywal's brother, despite police objections.

An inquiry into the fraudulent passport is ongoing, with Pawar assuring the absence of political meddling. He stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is committed to holding accountable those responsible for these violations.

