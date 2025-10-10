Left Menu

Illegal Firecracker Network Uncovered in Kanpur Amid Explosive Investigation

A crackdown on illegal firecracker storage in Kanpur followed an explosion that injured eight people. Police raids in areas like Moolganj and Fazalganj seized over 100 quintals of fireworks worth Rs 50 lakh. The operation revealed extensive illegal storage and a potential misinformation campaign linked to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:31 IST
In a significant operation, Kanpur police seized more than 100 quintals of illegal firecrackers valued at over Rs 50 lakh, arresting six individuals following an explosion that injured eight people in Mishri Bazaar. The blast has prompted enhanced surveillance and raids across the city.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed the raids occurred in densely populated areas such as Moolganj and Fazalganj. Notable recoveries included 14 cartons from Moolganj's Ikram's store and 60-65 quintals from a Fazalganj warehouse linked to absconding tenant Raja Paswan.

Investigations also uncovered a misinformation campaign on social media falsely claiming military casualties in Kanpur, which intelligence units quickly flagged. Authorities are now probing both the explosion and the digital conspiracy aimed at spreading fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

