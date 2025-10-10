Illegal Firecracker Network Uncovered in Kanpur Amid Explosive Investigation

In a significant operation, Kanpur police seized more than 100 quintals of illegal firecrackers valued at over Rs 50 lakh, arresting six individuals following an explosion that injured eight people in Mishri Bazaar. The blast has prompted enhanced surveillance and raids across the city.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed the raids occurred in densely populated areas such as Moolganj and Fazalganj. Notable recoveries included 14 cartons from Moolganj's Ikram's store and 60-65 quintals from a Fazalganj warehouse linked to absconding tenant Raja Paswan.

Investigations also uncovered a misinformation campaign on social media falsely claiming military casualties in Kanpur, which intelligence units quickly flagged. Authorities are now probing both the explosion and the digital conspiracy aimed at spreading fear.

