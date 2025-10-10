Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Prestigious Academy: Cadet Found Dead

A first-year cadet from the National Defence Academy was found dead in his hostel room, sparking an investigation into a possible suicide. Preliminary findings indicate a self-inflicted demise, although no note was discovered at the scene. The academy is expected to issue an official statement soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:03 IST
Tragedy Strikes Prestigious Academy: Cadet Found Dead
cadet
  • Country:
  • India

A first-year cadet from the esteemed National Defence Academy (NDA) was found dead in his hostel room at the tri-service training academy on Friday, according to local police.

Identified as Antariksha Singh, the young cadet was discovered by fellow coursemates hanging in his room early in the morning, sources say.

While police investigations suggest the possibility of suicide, no explanatory note was found at the scene. Defence officials have promised an official statement regarding the incident soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno

Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno

 India
2
Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares

Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares

 Global
3
UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortality

UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortali...

 Switzerland
4
Komeito Exits Coalition Over Corruption: A Blow to Takaichi's PM Ambitions

Komeito Exits Coalition Over Corruption: A Blow to Takaichi's PM Ambitions

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025