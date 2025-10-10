Tragedy Strikes Prestigious Academy: Cadet Found Dead

A first-year cadet from the esteemed National Defence Academy (NDA) was found dead in his hostel room at the tri-service training academy on Friday, according to local police.

Identified as Antariksha Singh, the young cadet was discovered by fellow coursemates hanging in his room early in the morning, sources say.

While police investigations suggest the possibility of suicide, no explanatory note was found at the scene. Defence officials have promised an official statement regarding the incident soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)