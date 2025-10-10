Tragedy Strikes Prestigious Academy: Cadet Found Dead
A first-year cadet from the National Defence Academy was found dead in his hostel room, sparking an investigation into a possible suicide. Preliminary findings indicate a self-inflicted demise, although no note was discovered at the scene. The academy is expected to issue an official statement soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:03 IST
A first-year cadet from the esteemed National Defence Academy (NDA) was found dead in his hostel room at the tri-service training academy on Friday, according to local police.
Identified as Antariksha Singh, the young cadet was discovered by fellow coursemates hanging in his room early in the morning, sources say.
While police investigations suggest the possibility of suicide, no explanatory note was found at the scene. Defence officials have promised an official statement regarding the incident soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
