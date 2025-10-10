Left Menu

NCSC Demands Action Report in IPS Officer's Tragic Death

The NCSC has demanded an action report from Haryana's chief secretary concerning the suspected suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, purportedly linked to caste-based discrimination. Kumar's note accuses senior officers of harassment. NCSC invokes Article 338, urging a detailed report within seven days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:27 IST
NCSC Demands Action Report in IPS Officer's Tragic Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has intervened in the case of a senior state police officer's suspected suicide, demanding a thorough action report from Haryana's chief secretary within a week. The incident involves IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who is believed to have taken his own life following alleged caste-based discrimination.

A poignant 'final note' discovered after the tragedy details the mental harassment and humiliation experienced by Kumar at the hands of unnamed senior officers over several years. This alarming revelation has prompted the NCSC to exercise its authority under Article 338 of the Constitution to conduct an investigation and inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death.

In its official notice, the Commission has instructed the state government to compile a comprehensive action report. This should include incident specifics, identities of those involved, any legal actions taken, and information on compensation provided under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The NCSC cautions that non-compliance within the specified timeframe may result in a summons, leveraging the civil court powers conferred by Article 338.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno

Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno

 India
2
Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares

Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares

 Global
3
UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortality

UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortali...

 Switzerland
4
Komeito Exits Coalition Over Corruption: A Blow to Takaichi's PM Ambitions

Komeito Exits Coalition Over Corruption: A Blow to Takaichi's PM Ambitions

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025