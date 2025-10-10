NCSC Demands Action Report in IPS Officer's Tragic Death

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has intervened in the case of a senior state police officer's suspected suicide, demanding a thorough action report from Haryana's chief secretary within a week. The incident involves IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who is believed to have taken his own life following alleged caste-based discrimination.

A poignant 'final note' discovered after the tragedy details the mental harassment and humiliation experienced by Kumar at the hands of unnamed senior officers over several years. This alarming revelation has prompted the NCSC to exercise its authority under Article 338 of the Constitution to conduct an investigation and inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death.

In its official notice, the Commission has instructed the state government to compile a comprehensive action report. This should include incident specifics, identities of those involved, any legal actions taken, and information on compensation provided under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The NCSC cautions that non-compliance within the specified timeframe may result in a summons, leveraging the civil court powers conferred by Article 338.

