India Reopens Kabul Embassy: Strengthening Diplomatic Ties Amidst Complex Dynamics

India has announced plans to reopen its embassy in Kabul, a move that enhances its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. This development came to light on Friday, following a statement by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The decision follows the Taliban's 2021 takeover, a situation that initially prompted India to close its embassy. Despite reopening a modest mission last year to support trade and humanitarian efforts, this step marks a more substantial diplomatic reengagement.

Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty and regional stability during talks with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. However, recognition of the Taliban government remains elusive, largely due to concerns around women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)