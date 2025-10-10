Taiwan to Construct 'T-Dome' for Enhanced Air Defence Amid Rising Tensions with China
Taiwan is set to construct a new air defence system, 'T-Dome', to bolster defences against Chinese military pressure. President Lai Ching-te announced increased defence spending, proposing a special military budget. The plan aims to establish a multi-layered air defence system for enhanced interception capabilities.
In a strategic move to strengthen its defence, Taiwan announced plans to develop a new air defence system named 'T-Dome'. President Lai Ching-te revealed this initiative during a recent address, emphasizing the importance of increased military spending as a preventive measure against growing threats from China.
The 'T-Dome' system is expected to feature multi-layered air defence capabilities with high-level detection and interception to secure Taiwan's airspace. This initiative underscores Taiwan's resolve to modernize its armed forces amidst China's expanding military assets, including stealth fighters and missiles.
China has reacted strongly to these announcements, with accusations of Taiwan's pursuit of independence sparking tensions. Despite this, the Taiwanese government remains committed to enhancing its security framework, advocating for peace and stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
