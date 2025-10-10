Left Menu

Taiwan to Construct 'T-Dome' for Enhanced Air Defence Amid Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan is set to construct a new air defence system, 'T-Dome', to bolster defences against Chinese military pressure. President Lai Ching-te announced increased defence spending, proposing a special military budget. The plan aims to establish a multi-layered air defence system for enhanced interception capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:23 IST
Taiwan to Construct 'T-Dome' for Enhanced Air Defence Amid Rising Tensions with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to strengthen its defence, Taiwan announced plans to develop a new air defence system named 'T-Dome'. President Lai Ching-te revealed this initiative during a recent address, emphasizing the importance of increased military spending as a preventive measure against growing threats from China.

The 'T-Dome' system is expected to feature multi-layered air defence capabilities with high-level detection and interception to secure Taiwan's airspace. This initiative underscores Taiwan's resolve to modernize its armed forces amidst China's expanding military assets, including stealth fighters and missiles.

China has reacted strongly to these announcements, with accusations of Taiwan's pursuit of independence sparking tensions. Despite this, the Taiwanese government remains committed to enhancing its security framework, advocating for peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC reserves order on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sale of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

SC reserves order on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sale of gre...

 India
2
Britain's Bold Move: Google Faces Strategic Market Status in Search

Britain's Bold Move: Google Faces Strategic Market Status in Search

 United Kingdom
3
PRISM Restructures Leadership: Ankit Tandon and Varun Jain Take on Expanded Roles

PRISM Restructures Leadership: Ankit Tandon and Varun Jain Take on Expanded ...

 India
4
Delhi Metro Strengthens Rail Safety with Ultrasonic Testing Initiative

Delhi Metro Strengthens Rail Safety with Ultrasonic Testing Initiative

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025