Malaysia to Monitor Myanmar's Contentious Elections Amid Political Turmoil

Malaysia is set to dispatch observer teams to Myanmar for its upcoming general elections, which are scheduled to kick off in phases from December 28. This announcement was made following discussions between Malaysia's top diplomat and Myanmar's ruling junta leader, a day after these crucial talks took place in Naypyitaw.

The decision by Malaysia's Foreign Minister, Mohamad Hasan, is aimed at ensuring an all-inclusive electoral process in Myanmar, currently engulfed in chaos since a coup in 2021. The upheaval has led to an armed rebellion, causing the country to spiral out of control.

While the international community and ASEAN remain skeptical, viewing the elections as a potential ploy to legitimize military dominance, Malaysia's role as an observer is a strategic move amid the backdrop of civil unrest and controversial election laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)