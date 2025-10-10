Left Menu

Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

A man suspected of raping and murdering a minor girl during the Mysuru Dasara festival was arrested after attempting to evade the police. Identified as Karthik, he was traced using CCTV footage. He was shot in the leg while trying to flee, later admitted to a hospital, and is expected to face legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly involved in the harrowing rape and murder of a minor girl during the Mysuru Dasara festival has been apprehended following a shootout with law enforcement, officials reported on Friday.

The suspect, Karthik, was traced using CCTV footage and other technical means, according to police sources. The deceased girl was with her family, who were selling balloons at the festival, when the tragic incident unfolded.

Police pursued Karthik to Kollegal in the Chamarajnagar district after he attempted to flee by bus. In a confrontation, officers shot him in the leg, leading to his hospitalization. He faces charges under the POCSO Act and has previous allegations of attempted rape, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

