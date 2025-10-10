Kolkata Corruption Probe: ED Raids Properties Linked to West Bengal Minister

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its crackdown on alleged municipal recruitment irregularities in Kolkata, conducting searches at seven locations linked to West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose. The raids, which took place on Friday, aimed to gather evidence regarding corruption allegations.

Among the searched locations were the minister's dual-purpose residence and office in Salt Lake, a councillor's home in Nagerbazar, and several former officials' properties in South Dum Dum Municipality. Additional raids were carried out in Thanthania Kalibari and a lawyer's residence in New Alipore.

According to an ED official, crucial documents, including OMR sheets, were seized from the minister's office. The investigation also examined a restaurant allegedly owned by the minister, scrutinizing bank details for suspicious transactions. Earlier this year, the agency interrogated Minister Bose for over 12 hours related to the same allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)