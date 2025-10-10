Left Menu

Kolkata Corruption Probe: ED Raids Properties Linked to West Bengal Minister

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at seven locations in Kolkata, including properties linked to West Bengal minister Sujit Bose, to investigate alleged recruitment irregularities at a municipality. The ED seized several documents, including OMR sheets, and questioned multiple individuals in connection to the corruption probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:29 IST
Kolkata Corruption Probe: ED Raids Properties Linked to West Bengal Minister
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its crackdown on alleged municipal recruitment irregularities in Kolkata, conducting searches at seven locations linked to West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose. The raids, which took place on Friday, aimed to gather evidence regarding corruption allegations.

Among the searched locations were the minister's dual-purpose residence and office in Salt Lake, a councillor's home in Nagerbazar, and several former officials' properties in South Dum Dum Municipality. Additional raids were carried out in Thanthania Kalibari and a lawyer's residence in New Alipore.

According to an ED official, crucial documents, including OMR sheets, were seized from the minister's office. The investigation also examined a restaurant allegedly owned by the minister, scrutinizing bank details for suspicious transactions. Earlier this year, the agency interrogated Minister Bose for over 12 hours related to the same allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Philippine seismologists report a new offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 in same southern region, reports AP.

Philippine seismologists report a new offshore earthquake with a preliminary...

 Global
2
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Health on the Mend

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Health on the Mend

 India
3
Devastating Quake Jolts Southern Philippines

Devastating Quake Jolts Southern Philippines

 Global
4
P V Sindhu Rejoins BWF Athletes' Commission: Empowering Voices in Global Badminton

P V Sindhu Rejoins BWF Athletes' Commission: Empowering Voices in Global Bad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025