Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on Vedanta Probe Involving US Short-Seller Allegations

The Supreme Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a probe into allegations by a US-based short-seller against Vedanta group firms. The petition, filed by lawyer Shakti Bhatia, was withdrawn after acknowledging the limited relief sought, and concerns were raised about foreign short-sellers' influence on Indian markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:37 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on Vedanta Probe Involving US Short-Seller Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an investigation into allegations made by US-based short-seller Viceroy Research LLC against Vedanta group firms. The PIL was withdrawn after lawyer Shakti Bhatia, who filed the petition, agreed to retract it.

During the hearing, the bench, consisting of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar, questioned the interest of international entities in India's internal affairs. They noted that the petitioner appeared to be a 'name-lender,' and the allegations aimed to destabilize Indian markets.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that foreign agencies like Viceroy create reports to influence the Indian stock market and emphasized that the Apex Court should not entertain such petitions frivolously. Consequently, the bench decided not to proceed further with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Philippine seismologists report a new offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 in same southern region, reports AP.

Philippine seismologists report a new offshore earthquake with a preliminary...

 Global
2
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Health on the Mend

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Health on the Mend

 India
3
Devastating Quake Jolts Southern Philippines

Devastating Quake Jolts Southern Philippines

 Global
4
P V Sindhu Rejoins BWF Athletes' Commission: Empowering Voices in Global Badminton

P V Sindhu Rejoins BWF Athletes' Commission: Empowering Voices in Global Bad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025