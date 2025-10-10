Alleged Assault in Saidabad: A Call for Justice
An alleged sexual assault on an 8-year-old girl by her 23-year-old neighbor in Saidabad has led to police action after the incident came to light. Child welfare officials have intervened, and the accused is under investigation under the POCSO Act.
An alleged sexual assault incident involving an 8-year-old girl by a 23-year-old man has come to light in Saidabad, where police reported the case on Friday.
The unfortunate event transpired around 15-20 days ago but remained unreported until local residents informed authorities. The local women and child welfare department stepped in to support the investigation.
The young victim has now been placed under the care of the Bharosa support centre for women and children, a safety and counselling initiative by city police. Authorities have charged the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the investigation continues.
