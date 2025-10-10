Left Menu

Alleged Assault in Saidabad: A Call for Justice

An alleged sexual assault on an 8-year-old girl by her 23-year-old neighbor in Saidabad has led to police action after the incident came to light. Child welfare officials have intervened, and the accused is under investigation under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:48 IST
Alleged Assault in Saidabad: A Call for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged sexual assault incident involving an 8-year-old girl by a 23-year-old man has come to light in Saidabad, where police reported the case on Friday.

The unfortunate event transpired around 15-20 days ago but remained unreported until local residents informed authorities. The local women and child welfare department stepped in to support the investigation.

The young victim has now been placed under the care of the Bharosa support centre for women and children, a safety and counselling initiative by city police. Authorities have charged the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Philippine seismologists report a new offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 in same southern region, reports AP.

Philippine seismologists report a new offshore earthquake with a preliminary...

 Global
2
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Health on the Mend

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Health on the Mend

 India
3
Devastating Quake Jolts Southern Philippines

Devastating Quake Jolts Southern Philippines

 Global
4
P V Sindhu Rejoins BWF Athletes' Commission: Empowering Voices in Global Badminton

P V Sindhu Rejoins BWF Athletes' Commission: Empowering Voices in Global Bad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025