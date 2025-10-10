Left Menu

Crackdown on Terror Ecosystem: Srinagar Police's Bold Raids

Jammu and Kashmir police conducted raids on terrorist associates' premises in Srinagar, targeting those linked to banned outfits. The operations, supervised by senior officers, aimed to gather evidence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and disrupt terror activities, ensuring public peace and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:17 IST
Crackdown on Terror Ecosystem: Srinagar Police's Bold Raids
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir police took decisive action against the terror infrastructure in Srinagar, launching raids across the city. According to a police spokesman, the operations targeted premises linked with banned terrorist outfits.

This initiative is part of a sustained effort to dismantle the terror network and curb unlawful activities. The Srinagar police meticulously executed the raids at residences of individuals associated with proscribed organizations, investigating under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Searches were conducted at 21 locations, overseen by senior officers and executed in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses. The operations sought to seize incriminating materials, with an aim to thwart any terrorist threats to public peace and bolster national security. The police's decisive actions highlight their commitment to tackling terror activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Statehood Dilemma: Norway's Recognition of Palestine Creates Legal Limbo for Stateless

Statehood Dilemma: Norway's Recognition of Palestine Creates Legal Limbo for...

 Global
2
Supreme Court Balances Indian Football's Future amidst AIFF Constitution Debate

Supreme Court Balances Indian Football's Future amidst AIFF Constitution Deb...

 India
3
UK and India Strengthen Defence Ties with Strategic Discussions in Mumbai

UK and India Strengthen Defence Ties with Strategic Discussions in Mumbai

 India
4
Ceasefire Respite: Displaced Gazans Return Amid Ruins

Ceasefire Respite: Displaced Gazans Return Amid Ruins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025