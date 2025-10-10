Crackdown on Terror Ecosystem: Srinagar Police's Bold Raids

On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir police took decisive action against the terror infrastructure in Srinagar, launching raids across the city. According to a police spokesman, the operations targeted premises linked with banned terrorist outfits.

This initiative is part of a sustained effort to dismantle the terror network and curb unlawful activities. The Srinagar police meticulously executed the raids at residences of individuals associated with proscribed organizations, investigating under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Searches were conducted at 21 locations, overseen by senior officers and executed in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses. The operations sought to seize incriminating materials, with an aim to thwart any terrorist threats to public peace and bolster national security. The police's decisive actions highlight their commitment to tackling terror activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)