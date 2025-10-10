Left Menu

UNICEF's Efforts to Reunite Newborns Amid Gaza Conflict

UNICEF has successfully evacuated two newborns from a North Gaza hospital to reunite them with their parents further south. The operation was initially halted due to Israeli military activity but resumed following partial ceasefire implementation. Sixteen newborns remain in incubators, awaiting security clearance for relocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:49 IST
UNICEF's Efforts to Reunite Newborns Amid Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

UNICEF evacuated two newborns from a North Gaza hospital, reuniting them with their parents further south, amid intense military conflict. The operation, initially suspended due to the Israeli military assault, resumed under a partial ceasefire.

At a press briefing in Geneva, UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires confirmed that 18 babies were initially housed in incubators. Though progress has been made with two evacuations, 16 newborns still await security clearance for relocation, highlighting ongoing humanitarian challenges.

This development comes as Israeli forces began withdrawing from parts of Gaza under a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, offering a glimmer of hope for broader humanitarian relief efforts in the conflict zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

 India
2
Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Death

Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Deat...

 India
3
NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025