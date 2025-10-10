UNICEF's Efforts to Reunite Newborns Amid Gaza Conflict

UNICEF evacuated two newborns from a North Gaza hospital, reuniting them with their parents further south, amid intense military conflict. The operation, initially suspended due to the Israeli military assault, resumed under a partial ceasefire.

At a press briefing in Geneva, UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires confirmed that 18 babies were initially housed in incubators. Though progress has been made with two evacuations, 16 newborns still await security clearance for relocation, highlighting ongoing humanitarian challenges.

This development comes as Israeli forces began withdrawing from parts of Gaza under a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, offering a glimmer of hope for broader humanitarian relief efforts in the conflict zone.

