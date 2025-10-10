UNICEF's Efforts to Reunite Newborns Amid Gaza Conflict
UNICEF has successfully evacuated two newborns from a North Gaza hospital to reunite them with their parents further south. The operation was initially halted due to Israeli military activity but resumed following partial ceasefire implementation. Sixteen newborns remain in incubators, awaiting security clearance for relocation.
UNICEF evacuated two newborns from a North Gaza hospital, reuniting them with their parents further south, amid intense military conflict. The operation, initially suspended due to the Israeli military assault, resumed under a partial ceasefire.
At a press briefing in Geneva, UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires confirmed that 18 babies were initially housed in incubators. Though progress has been made with two evacuations, 16 newborns still await security clearance for relocation, highlighting ongoing humanitarian challenges.
This development comes as Israeli forces began withdrawing from parts of Gaza under a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, offering a glimmer of hope for broader humanitarian relief efforts in the conflict zone.
