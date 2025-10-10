Left Menu

Netanyahu Vows Continued Pressure on Hamas in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israeli forces will maintain their presence in Gaza to pressurize Hamas into disarmament. He assured that all hostages are expected to return soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:58 IST
Netanyahu Vows Continued Pressure on Hamas in Gaza
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that the Israeli military will continue its operation in Gaza, intensifying pressure on Hamas militants.

Netanyahu emphasized that the continued presence of Israeli forces is aimed at pushing Hamas towards disarmament.

He also assured that the return of all hostages is anticipated in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

 India
2
Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Death

Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Deat...

 India
3
NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025