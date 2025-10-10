Netanyahu Vows Continued Pressure on Hamas in Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israeli forces will maintain their presence in Gaza to pressurize Hamas into disarmament. He assured that all hostages are expected to return soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:58 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that the Israeli military will continue its operation in Gaza, intensifying pressure on Hamas militants.
Netanyahu emphasized that the continued presence of Israeli forces is aimed at pushing Hamas towards disarmament.
He also assured that the return of all hostages is anticipated in the coming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
