Ganja Supply Chain Busted: Arrests of Two Men Reveal Shocking Details

Two men have been arrested for allegedly supplying high-quality Malana Cream ganja from Himachal Pradesh to people in Delhi, including students. Over 2 kg of ganja worth approximately Rs 80 lakh was seized along with an SUV. Investigations are ongoing to trace the supply chain's source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men, identified as Sagar Sejwal and Manoj Sansanwal, were arrested for their involvement in a significant ganja supply operation stretching from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi.

The police seized over 2 kg of Malana Cream, valued at Rs 80 lakh, alongside an SUV used to transport the contraband. The arrests were made at the Singhu Border.

Investigations revealed that Sansanwal, a Delhi University graduate, transitioned from consumer to supplier, targeting areas like the Qutub Institutional Area and IIT Delhi. Sejwal, previously charged in 2017, resumed trafficking post-release. Authorities continue probing to dismantle the entire network.

