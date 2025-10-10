Ganja Supply Chain Busted: Arrests of Two Men Reveal Shocking Details
Two men have been arrested for allegedly supplying high-quality Malana Cream ganja from Himachal Pradesh to people in Delhi, including students. Over 2 kg of ganja worth approximately Rs 80 lakh was seized along with an SUV. Investigations are ongoing to trace the supply chain's source.
Two men, identified as Sagar Sejwal and Manoj Sansanwal, were arrested for their involvement in a significant ganja supply operation stretching from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi.
The police seized over 2 kg of Malana Cream, valued at Rs 80 lakh, alongside an SUV used to transport the contraband. The arrests were made at the Singhu Border.
Investigations revealed that Sansanwal, a Delhi University graduate, transitioned from consumer to supplier, targeting areas like the Qutub Institutional Area and IIT Delhi. Sejwal, previously charged in 2017, resumed trafficking post-release. Authorities continue probing to dismantle the entire network.
