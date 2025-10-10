Ganja Supply Chain Busted: Arrests of Two Men Reveal Shocking Details

Two men, identified as Sagar Sejwal and Manoj Sansanwal, were arrested for their involvement in a significant ganja supply operation stretching from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi.

The police seized over 2 kg of Malana Cream, valued at Rs 80 lakh, alongside an SUV used to transport the contraband. The arrests were made at the Singhu Border.

Investigations revealed that Sansanwal, a Delhi University graduate, transitioned from consumer to supplier, targeting areas like the Qutub Institutional Area and IIT Delhi. Sejwal, previously charged in 2017, resumed trafficking post-release. Authorities continue probing to dismantle the entire network.