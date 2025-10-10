Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms

The Delhi High Court has issued an order restraining YouTube channels and other social media platforms from using the name, image, likeness, or voice of prominent journalist Sudhir Chaudhary.

The ruling follows a petition by Chaudhary, who protested the circulation of misleading, AI-generated videos, falsely attributed statements, and untrue information. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora granted the injunction, emphasizing that Chaudhary's identity should not be misused.

The court mandated that implicated social media platforms remove infringing content within 48 hours, with Google LLC stepping in if platforms fail to comply. Chaudhary was advised to inform Google and Meta of content resembling the disputed material for both entities to take timely action.

(With inputs from agencies.)