Left Menu

Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms

The Delhi High Court has restricted the use of Sudhir Chaudhary’s name and likeness on social media to curb the dissemination of misleading AI-generated content. Justice Arora ordered the removal of such content within 48 hours, urging platforms like Google and Meta to comply promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:14 IST
Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms
Sudhir Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued an order restraining YouTube channels and other social media platforms from using the name, image, likeness, or voice of prominent journalist Sudhir Chaudhary.

The ruling follows a petition by Chaudhary, who protested the circulation of misleading, AI-generated videos, falsely attributed statements, and untrue information. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora granted the injunction, emphasizing that Chaudhary's identity should not be misused.

The court mandated that implicated social media platforms remove infringing content within 48 hours, with Google LLC stepping in if platforms fail to comply. Chaudhary was advised to inform Google and Meta of content resembling the disputed material for both entities to take timely action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Consumer Sentiment Steady Amidst Government Shutdown Concerns

Consumer Sentiment Steady Amidst Government Shutdown Concerns

 United States
2
Canara Robeco IPO: Strong Investor Interest Despite Full Offer-for-Sale Structure

Canara Robeco IPO: Strong Investor Interest Despite Full Offer-for-Sale Stru...

 India
3
Tragic Tale in Sindh: Forced Conversion and Marriage of a Teen Hindu Girl

Tragic Tale in Sindh: Forced Conversion and Marriage of a Teen Hindu Girl

 Pakistan
4
Bengaluru's Traffic Challenge: Growth Sparks Urgency for Solutions

Bengaluru's Traffic Challenge: Growth Sparks Urgency for Solutions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025