Taiwan to Bolster Defense with High-Tech 'T-Dome'

Taiwan is strengthening its defence capabilities by announcing the development of a new multi-layered air defence system, dubbed 'T-Dome'. This initiative, revealed by President Lai Ching-te, comes amid rising military tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

President Lai stated that increased defence expenditure is a necessity to counteract the mounting threats and to drive the development of Taiwan's defence industries. The T-Dome system aims for rigorous air defence, high-level detection, and effective interception to protect citizens' lives and properties.

While details of the T-Dome remain sparse, it is modeled after Israel's Iron Dome, focusing on creating a robust safety net for Taiwan. China's response has been critical, with threats of unification efforts, yet Taiwan remains steadfast in ensuring peace and stability around the Taiwan Strait.

