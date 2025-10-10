Taiwan to Bolster Defense with High-Tech 'T-Dome'
Taiwan plans to build a sophisticated air defence system, 'T-Dome', to counter threats from China and enhance military capabilities. President Lai Ching-te emphasized increased defence spending, urging China to renounce force against Taiwan. The T-Dome is likened to the Israel's Iron Dome, bolstering Taiwan's security measures.
Taiwan is strengthening its defence capabilities by announcing the development of a new multi-layered air defence system, dubbed 'T-Dome'. This initiative, revealed by President Lai Ching-te, comes amid rising military tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.
President Lai stated that increased defence expenditure is a necessity to counteract the mounting threats and to drive the development of Taiwan's defence industries. The T-Dome system aims for rigorous air defence, high-level detection, and effective interception to protect citizens' lives and properties.
While details of the T-Dome remain sparse, it is modeled after Israel's Iron Dome, focusing on creating a robust safety net for Taiwan. China's response has been critical, with threats of unification efforts, yet Taiwan remains steadfast in ensuring peace and stability around the Taiwan Strait.
(With inputs from agencies.)
