Left Menu

Taiwan to Bolster Defense with High-Tech 'T-Dome'

Taiwan plans to build a sophisticated air defence system, 'T-Dome', to counter threats from China and enhance military capabilities. President Lai Ching-te emphasized increased defence spending, urging China to renounce force against Taiwan. The T-Dome is likened to the Israel's Iron Dome, bolstering Taiwan's security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:20 IST
Taiwan to Bolster Defense with High-Tech 'T-Dome'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan is strengthening its defence capabilities by announcing the development of a new multi-layered air defence system, dubbed 'T-Dome'. This initiative, revealed by President Lai Ching-te, comes amid rising military tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

President Lai stated that increased defence expenditure is a necessity to counteract the mounting threats and to drive the development of Taiwan's defence industries. The T-Dome system aims for rigorous air defence, high-level detection, and effective interception to protect citizens' lives and properties.

While details of the T-Dome remain sparse, it is modeled after Israel's Iron Dome, focusing on creating a robust safety net for Taiwan. China's response has been critical, with threats of unification efforts, yet Taiwan remains steadfast in ensuring peace and stability around the Taiwan Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Consumer Sentiment Steady Amidst Government Shutdown Concerns

Consumer Sentiment Steady Amidst Government Shutdown Concerns

 United States
2
Canara Robeco IPO: Strong Investor Interest Despite Full Offer-for-Sale Structure

Canara Robeco IPO: Strong Investor Interest Despite Full Offer-for-Sale Stru...

 India
3
Tragic Tale in Sindh: Forced Conversion and Marriage of a Teen Hindu Girl

Tragic Tale in Sindh: Forced Conversion and Marriage of a Teen Hindu Girl

 Pakistan
4
Bengaluru's Traffic Challenge: Growth Sparks Urgency for Solutions

Bengaluru's Traffic Challenge: Growth Sparks Urgency for Solutions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025