Tragedy Strikes as Advocate Dies in Jammu Highway Collision

An apple-laden truck overturned onto a car in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, resulting in the death of advocate Baman Singh Bali and injuring two others. The accident occurred near Seri along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway while Bali was en route to court. The truck driver and helper are stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:20 IST
  • India

An advocate tragically lost his life in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Friday, following a devastating road accident, police reported.

Baman Singh Bali, the advocate identified as the victim, was traveling when an apple-laden truck collided head-on with his vehicle near Seri on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The truck overturned, killing Bali instantly while injuring the driver and his assistant, who are now stable after being hospitalized, according to police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

