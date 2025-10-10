Tragedy Strikes as Advocate Dies in Jammu Highway Collision
An apple-laden truck overturned onto a car in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, resulting in the death of advocate Baman Singh Bali and injuring two others. The accident occurred near Seri along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway while Bali was en route to court. The truck driver and helper are stable.
An advocate tragically lost his life in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Friday, following a devastating road accident, police reported.
Baman Singh Bali, the advocate identified as the victim, was traveling when an apple-laden truck collided head-on with his vehicle near Seri on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
The truck overturned, killing Bali instantly while injuring the driver and his assistant, who are now stable after being hospitalized, according to police.
