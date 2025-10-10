Tragedy Strikes as Advocate Dies in Jammu Highway Collision

An advocate tragically lost his life in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Friday, following a devastating road accident, police reported.

Baman Singh Bali, the advocate identified as the victim, was traveling when an apple-laden truck collided head-on with his vehicle near Seri on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The truck overturned, killing Bali instantly while injuring the driver and his assistant, who are now stable after being hospitalized, according to police.

(With inputs from agencies.)