Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Death

Chandigarh Police have initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the alleged suicide of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar. The team, spearheaded by IG Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, aims to conduct a swift and unbiased inquiry into the claims surrounding Kumar's death.

Puran Kumar reportedly took his own life at his residence in Chandigarh, leaving behind a poignant 'final note' implicating several high-ranking officers of harassment. The SIT, composed of six senior members, will scrutinize these allegations and gather evidence meticulously.

Controversy intensified after Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, herself a senior IAS officer, challenged the incompleteness of the initial FIR. She contends that crucial details and comprehensive charges, including those under the SC/ST Act, must be accurately addressed to ensure justice.

