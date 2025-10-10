Justice Served: Delhi Court Sentences Shooter to Time Served

A Delhi court has concluded the case involving Arvind Sharma, sentencing him to five years imprisonment, a term he has already served.

Sharma, found guilty of firing at a police officer in 2013, obstructed the law and possessed illegal firearms. Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon factored in his personal circumstances, including an ailing wife and two minor daughters, alongside his satisfactory prison conduct during sentencing.

The compensation amount of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on Sharma, payable to the injured police officer. Following considerations, it was determined that justice would best be served by releasing Sharma after completing his already served sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)