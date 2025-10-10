Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Key Decisions: Social Media, Rajpal Yadav, and Fee Regulation

The Delhi High Court covered diverse topics, including social media responsibility, actor Rajpal Yadav's travel plea to Dubai, restrictions on using journalist Sudhir Chaudhary's likeness, and regulating private school fees to avoid profiteering. These decisions highlight the court's broad oversight on significant societal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi High Court delivered rulings on several important topics on Friday, emphasizing accountability on social media use. The court warned that content shared online must be posted with caution, particularly by influencers owing to their societal reach.

In a separate case, the court demanded responses from both city police and a private firm regarding a plea from actor Rajpal Yadav, seeking permission to travel to Dubai amid a cheque-bounce controversy.

Furthermore, the High Court took a stance against unauthorized usage of journalist Sudhir Chaudhary's identity and asserted the government's right to regulate private school fees to prevent financial exploitation and ensure fair educational practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

