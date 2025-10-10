Delhi High Court's Key Decisions: Social Media, Rajpal Yadav, and Fee Regulation

The Delhi High Court delivered rulings on several important topics on Friday, emphasizing accountability on social media use. The court warned that content shared online must be posted with caution, particularly by influencers owing to their societal reach.

In a separate case, the court demanded responses from both city police and a private firm regarding a plea from actor Rajpal Yadav, seeking permission to travel to Dubai amid a cheque-bounce controversy.

Furthermore, the High Court took a stance against unauthorized usage of journalist Sudhir Chaudhary's identity and asserted the government's right to regulate private school fees to prevent financial exploitation and ensure fair educational practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)