Supreme Court Grants Bail to IAS Officer Chhavi Ranjan in Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to suspended IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, involved in a money-laundering case, citing the long duration he has already spent in custody without the trial's completion. Ranjan, a former deputy commissioner of Ranchi, had been incarcerated for 30 months, which the court considered significant in its decision to allow bail.

While acknowledging the serious nature of the allegations, the court highlighted the importance of a timely trial, as emphasized by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench has prohibited Ranjan from leaving Jharkhand without court permission and instructed him to attend all trial proceedings while cooperating with the investigation.

Ranjan, arrested in May 2023, was accused of fabricating land records to facilitate fraudulent activities. Despite these allegations, the bench noted the absence of any criminal antecedents and the fact that co-accused individuals have also been released on bail. The court's decision balances the need for justice with the rights of the accused, underscoring the lengthy nature of the legal proceedings involved.

