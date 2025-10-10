Left Menu

Karnataka Leads the Way with Progressive Menstrual Leave Policy

The Karnataka government has approved a groundbreaking policy granting one paid leave per month to menstruating employees across various sectors. This decision has been lauded by the Congress party's women's wing for promoting women's health and workplace equity, setting a precedent for gender justice in India.

Updated: 10-10-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has instituted a pioneering policy aimed at promoting gender equity by granting one paid leave per month to menstruating employees. This initiative encompasses women working in various sectors, including garments and Information Technology, marking a progressive step in acknowledging women's biological needs in the workplace.

Alka Lamba, president of the All India Mahila Congress, commended the decision, describing it as both inclusive and sensitive. She emphasized that the move is a substantial leap toward workplace equity and reflects a deeper societal recognition of women's health issues, advocating for it to inspire similar policies nationwide.

The Congress party has reiterated its commitment to women's health and economic independence through this initiative, urging other states to adopt comparable policies. The decision symbolizes a broader push for gender justice, opening up dialogues on essential discussions related to health access and workplace inclusion across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

