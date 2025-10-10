South Korea Raises Alarm Over Safety in Cambodia Amid Online Scams

South Korea has expressed its alarm to Cambodia following the death of a South Korean student, allegedly linked to employment scams in the country. The incident has raised serious concerns about online scams targeting South Koreans in Cambodia.

During a meeting, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun told Cambodian Ambassador Khuon Phon Rattanak about the need for urgent action to combat these scams and protect South Korean citizens. The Korean government is pressing for immediate measures from Cambodia.

In response to the growing threat, South Korea's foreign ministry has increased the travel alert for Phnom Penh to a special travel advisory level. The advisory is in effect as of 9 p.m. Korean time.

(With inputs from agencies.)