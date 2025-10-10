Left Menu

South Korea Raises Alarm Over Safety in Cambodia Amid Online Scams

South Korea protested to Cambodia over the death of a South Korean student linked to employment scams. Concerns grow as job scams and detentions of South Koreans increase. South Korea raises the travel alert for Phnom Penh, urging Cambodia for swift measures against online scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea has expressed its alarm to Cambodia following the death of a South Korean student, allegedly linked to employment scams in the country. The incident has raised serious concerns about online scams targeting South Koreans in Cambodia.

During a meeting, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun told Cambodian Ambassador Khuon Phon Rattanak about the need for urgent action to combat these scams and protect South Korean citizens. The Korean government is pressing for immediate measures from Cambodia.

In response to the growing threat, South Korea's foreign ministry has increased the travel alert for Phnom Penh to a special travel advisory level. The advisory is in effect as of 9 p.m. Korean time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

