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Suvendu Adhikari's March for 'Ram Rajya' in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, a BJP candidate, led a Ram Navami rally in Bhabanipur advocating for 'Ram Rajya' in West Bengal. He focused on governance, women's safety, youth employment, and anti-infiltration ahead of the elections. The upcoming elections highlight a significant contest between Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:29 IST
Suvendu Adhikari's March for 'Ram Rajya' in West Bengal
West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, and a BJP candidate, spearheaded a Ram Navami rally in Bhabanipur, advocating for 'Ram Rajya' in the state. The rally underscored themes of good governance, women's safety, youth employment, and tackling infiltration as focal points of the upcoming Assembly elections.

In remarks made to ANI during the rally, Adhikari articulated, "The whole of Bengal desires 'Ram Rajya.' We need good governance, ensured safety for women, employment opportunities for the youth, and prevention of infiltrators. Jai Shree Ram! 'Ram Rajya' is set for West Bengal this time."

Adhikari is contesting the two-phase West Bengal assembly polls on a BJP ticket from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies. Notably, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lost to Adhikari in Nandigram during the 2021 elections but later triumphed in the Bhabanipur by-election against Priyanka Tibrewal. This election cycle sees a notable confrontation between Adhikari and Banerjee for the Bhabanipur seat while Adhikari also seeks to retain Nandigram. Concurrently, security arrangements for the procession by the Anjani Putra Sena were in place in Howrah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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