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BJP Lauds Political Maturity; Clarifies Fuel Price Rumors

BJP leader NV Subhash praised political unity at a recent all-party meeting amid social media rumors of rising LPG prices. The gathering, attended by top leaders, demonstrated bipartisan engagement except for the absence of the TMC. Subhash dismissed false claims of increased fuel costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:29 IST
BJP Lauds Political Maturity; Clarifies Fuel Price Rumors
BJP leader NV Subhash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant display of political unity, BJP leader NV Subhash commended the maturity demonstrated by various political parties during an all-party meeting orchestrated by the NDA government. The meeting, spearheaded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, was hailed as a constructive step towards bipartisan cooperation.

NV Subhash, in his conversation with ANI, point-blank dismissed the social media rumors suggesting a rise in LPG and petroleum prices, categorizing them as baseless fears. He emphasized that nearly all political factions participated in the meeting, barring the Trinamool Congress, which he criticized for its absence, highlighting it as indicative of political immaturity.

The meeting, also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, focused on the ongoing West Asia crisis. Notably, it saw participation from opposition leaders like Congress's Mukul Wasnik and AAP's Sanjay Singh, marking a rare moment of multi-party collaboration under the current government setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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