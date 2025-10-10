Tragic Mystery: 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Meghalaya
A 13-year-old girl was found dead in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district after going missing. Her disappearance occurred after school, and her body was discovered the same evening. Police suspect rape and murder, with one suspect absconding. Investigations are ongoing with evidence collected from the scene.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident from Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, a 13-year-old girl was discovered dead hours after she went missing near her home, police confirmed on Friday.
The young girl disappeared around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, shortly after returning from school. Her lifeless body was found at 7:20 p.m. the same day, raising suspicions of foul play.
A post-mortem conducted on Friday at Nongpoh Civil Hospital suggested it could be a case of rape and murder, according to SP Vivekandand Singh. Authorities are actively searching for a suspect who remains at large, as they continue to gather evidence and delve deeper into the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meghalaya
- 13-year-old
- girl
- missing
- dead
- police
- suspect
- rape
- murder
- investigation
ALSO READ
Clashes Erupt in Lahore: TLP Protest Escalates Amidst Heavy Police Presence
Rajasthan Police Crack Major Silver Theft Case in Jhunjhunu
Controversy Surrounds Ghaywal's Gun License Amid Police Probe
Cuttack Police Take On Rumour Mongers with Flag March
Tragedy Strikes: Mother and Two Children Dead in Bengaluru