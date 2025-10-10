Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Meghalaya

A 13-year-old girl was found dead in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district after going missing. Her disappearance occurred after school, and her body was discovered the same evening. Police suspect rape and murder, with one suspect absconding. Investigations are ongoing with evidence collected from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:57 IST
Tragic Mystery: 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Meghalaya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident from Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, a 13-year-old girl was discovered dead hours after she went missing near her home, police confirmed on Friday.

The young girl disappeared around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, shortly after returning from school. Her lifeless body was found at 7:20 p.m. the same day, raising suspicions of foul play.

A post-mortem conducted on Friday at Nongpoh Civil Hospital suggested it could be a case of rape and murder, according to SP Vivekandand Singh. Authorities are actively searching for a suspect who remains at large, as they continue to gather evidence and delve deeper into the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Probes Muthoot Group in Investor Fraud Scandal

ED Probes Muthoot Group in Investor Fraud Scandal

 India
2
Melania Trump's Diplomatic Endeavor: Reuniting Ukrainian Children

Melania Trump's Diplomatic Endeavor: Reuniting Ukrainian Children

 Global
3
Mix-Up at Cancer Center: Chemotherapy Blunder Sparks Investigation

Mix-Up at Cancer Center: Chemotherapy Blunder Sparks Investigation

 India
4
King Mohammed VI Urges Swift Reforms Amid Youth Protests

King Mohammed VI Urges Swift Reforms Amid Youth Protests

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025