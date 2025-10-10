Tragic Mystery: 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Meghalaya

In a tragic incident from Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, a 13-year-old girl was discovered dead hours after she went missing near her home, police confirmed on Friday.

The young girl disappeared around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, shortly after returning from school. Her lifeless body was found at 7:20 p.m. the same day, raising suspicions of foul play.

A post-mortem conducted on Friday at Nongpoh Civil Hospital suggested it could be a case of rape and murder, according to SP Vivekandand Singh. Authorities are actively searching for a suspect who remains at large, as they continue to gather evidence and delve deeper into the investigation.

