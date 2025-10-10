High Court Probe Under Scrutiny: Karur Stampede Controversy

The Supreme Court expressed skepticism over the Madras High Court's decision to establish a special investigation team (SIT) for the tragic Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives. Concerns focused on the procedural approach taken by the high court.

Justice J K Maheshwari questioned the logic behind a single bench proceeding in Chennai while the matter was already under consideration by the Madurai division bench. Legal representatives, including senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, argued that the high court unfairly criticized Tamil actor Vijay and his party without hearing their side.

Despite arguments highlighting procedural infractions, the high court had already formed the SIT, aiming for an independent and unbiased investigation. Meanwhile, the plea for a CBI probe was filed by BJP leader Uma Anandan, as questions swirl over potential premeditated causes behind the stampede. The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)