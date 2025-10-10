Tragedy on Delhi Roads: Speeding Truck Claims Life
A 45-year-old woman named Monika was killed after a speeding truck hit a scooter she was riding pillion with her son in Delhi. Monika, a single mother and sole breadwinner, suffered fatal injuries, while a manhunt is underway to find the truck driver.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred Thursday night in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, resulting in the death of 45-year-old Monika, who was struck by a speeding truck while riding pillion on a scooter with her son. Monika was a resident of Pratap Nagar and the sole breadwinner for her family.
The incident unfolded around 11:35 p.m. near a prominent red light, adjacent to a local gurdwara. The truck, which approached them from Shastri Nagar, collided with the scooter, causing both Monika and her 17-year-old son to fall onto the road. Monika was crushed under the wheels of the truck, leading to her immediate death, as the driver fled the scene.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Phool, who was patrolling the locality, promptly informed the Police Control Room. Authorities have launched an investigation, registering a case based on the victim's son's statement, while employing CCTV footage to track the truck and its driver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- accident
- truck
- scooter
- Monika
- Gulabi Bagh
- police
- investigation
- road safety
- traffic
ALSO READ
Clashes Erupt in Lahore: TLP Protest Escalates Amidst Heavy Police Presence
Rajasthan Police Crack Major Silver Theft Case in Jhunjhunu
Controversy Surrounds Ghaywal's Gun License Amid Police Probe
Cuttack Police Take On Rumour Mongers with Flag March
Daring Midnight Gunfight: Ranchi Police Foil Criminal Plot