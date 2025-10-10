Tragedy on Delhi Roads: Speeding Truck Claims Life

A tragic accident occurred Thursday night in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, resulting in the death of 45-year-old Monika, who was struck by a speeding truck while riding pillion on a scooter with her son. Monika was a resident of Pratap Nagar and the sole breadwinner for her family.

The incident unfolded around 11:35 p.m. near a prominent red light, adjacent to a local gurdwara. The truck, which approached them from Shastri Nagar, collided with the scooter, causing both Monika and her 17-year-old son to fall onto the road. Monika was crushed under the wheels of the truck, leading to her immediate death, as the driver fled the scene.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Phool, who was patrolling the locality, promptly informed the Police Control Room. Authorities have launched an investigation, registering a case based on the victim's son's statement, while employing CCTV footage to track the truck and its driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)