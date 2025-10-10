Left Menu

Tragedy on Delhi Roads: Speeding Truck Claims Life

A 45-year-old woman named Monika was killed after a speeding truck hit a scooter she was riding pillion with her son in Delhi. Monika, a single mother and sole breadwinner, suffered fatal injuries, while a manhunt is underway to find the truck driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:00 IST
Tragedy on Delhi Roads: Speeding Truck Claims Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred Thursday night in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, resulting in the death of 45-year-old Monika, who was struck by a speeding truck while riding pillion on a scooter with her son. Monika was a resident of Pratap Nagar and the sole breadwinner for her family.

The incident unfolded around 11:35 p.m. near a prominent red light, adjacent to a local gurdwara. The truck, which approached them from Shastri Nagar, collided with the scooter, causing both Monika and her 17-year-old son to fall onto the road. Monika was crushed under the wheels of the truck, leading to her immediate death, as the driver fled the scene.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Phool, who was patrolling the locality, promptly informed the Police Control Room. Authorities have launched an investigation, registering a case based on the victim's son's statement, while employing CCTV footage to track the truck and its driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Probes Muthoot Group in Investor Fraud Scandal

ED Probes Muthoot Group in Investor Fraud Scandal

 India
2
Melania Trump's Diplomatic Endeavor: Reuniting Ukrainian Children

Melania Trump's Diplomatic Endeavor: Reuniting Ukrainian Children

 Global
3
Mix-Up at Cancer Center: Chemotherapy Blunder Sparks Investigation

Mix-Up at Cancer Center: Chemotherapy Blunder Sparks Investigation

 India
4
King Mohammed VI Urges Swift Reforms Amid Youth Protests

King Mohammed VI Urges Swift Reforms Amid Youth Protests

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025