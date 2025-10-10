Demand for Justice: Unveiling Caste Opacity in Officer's Death

In a fervent demand for justice, Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), has urged a time-bound, unbiased probe into the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Linking the incident to the caste-based biases pervasive in India's administration, Paswan emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, pushing for action that transcends influence and high ranks within the system.

The call resonates amidst the setup of a six-member Special Investigation Team by the Chandigarh Police, aiming for a transparent probe into the case, while Kumar's suicide note implicates several officers in his systematic persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)