Demand for Justice: Unveiling Caste Opacity in Officer's Death
Chirag Paswan, president of Lok Janshakti Party, has called for an impartial investigation into the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. He highlighted caste-based oppression within the administrative system, urging strict action to uphold constitutional values. The incident has prompted a special investigation team to be formed.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent demand for justice, Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), has urged a time-bound, unbiased probe into the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.
Linking the incident to the caste-based biases pervasive in India's administration, Paswan emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, pushing for action that transcends influence and high ranks within the system.
The call resonates amidst the setup of a six-member Special Investigation Team by the Chandigarh Police, aiming for a transparent probe into the case, while Kumar's suicide note implicates several officers in his systematic persecution.
(With inputs from agencies.)