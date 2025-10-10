UPSC Declares CAPF (ACs) 2025 Written Exam Results; PET and PST to Follow Soon

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today announced the results of the written part of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2025, held on August 3, 2025. The list of candidates who have qualified for the next stage — the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) — has been released on the Commission’s official website.

The results mark a significant step forward in the multi-phase selection process that recruits Assistant Commandants for India’s Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Candidates Provisionally Qualified for PST/PET

According to the notification, candidates whose roll numbers appear in the published list have qualified provisionally for the Physical Standards and Efficiency Tests. Their candidature remains provisional and subject to fulfillment of all eligibility criteria specified in the official notification.

They must produce original documents — including proof of age, educational qualification, caste/community certificate, EWS certificate (if applicable), and other eligibility proofs — during the Personality Test/Interview stage. Candidates claiming reservation under SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Ex-Servicemen categories must ensure that their certificates were issued on or before March 25, 2025, the closing date for CAPF (ACs) 2025 applications.

“Candidates are advised to keep all original certificates ready for verification at later stages to avoid disqualification,” the UPSC release stated.

Mandatory 15-Day Window to Update Details

The Commission has provided a 15-day window from the date of declaration of results for all qualified candidates to update their details on the designated UPSC portal.

During this period, candidates must:

Update their educational qualification status (whether “appearing” or “appeared”), and upload proof of passing the qualifying examination;

Modify their correspondence or permanent address if required;

Provide details of higher educational qualifications, achievements, or employment experience ;

Update information about any previous service allocation in earlier CAPF examinations; and

Indicate their preference of forces for the current year’s selection process.

Failure to update the required information or upload the necessary proof of qualification will render candidates ineligible for the Personality Test/Interview.

“The details submitted during this 15-day period will be treated as final,” UPSC emphasized, adding that no further changes through other modes will be accepted.

ITBP to Conduct PST/PET as Nodal Authority

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been designated as the Nodal Authority for conducting the Physical Standards and Efficiency Tests on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

ITBP will issue E-Admit Cards for all eligible candidates and communicate date, time, and venue details of the tests through its official recruitment portal — https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Candidates will also receive intimation via registered email IDs, and are advised to check their inbox and spam/junk folders regularly for updates.

In case of non-receipt of E-Admit Cards, candidates can immediately contact ITBP at:

Alternatively, they may also write or fax their queries to UPSC, which will coordinate with ITBP to ensure timely communication.

Documents Required for PST/PET

At the time of appearing for the Physical Standards and Efficiency Tests, candidates must carry:

E-Admit Card issued by ITBP; Hard copy of the Detailed Application Form (DAF) submitted to UPSC; and A valid photo identity proof — such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License.

Candidates failing to produce any of these documents will not be permitted to appear for the PST/PET.

The UPSC reiterated that the physical tests form a mandatory and qualifying stage, and only those who clear PST/PET will be allowed to proceed to the Interview/Personality Test round.

Change of Address and Communication

Candidates who need to update their postal address for communication purposes must immediately inform the Headquarters of ITBP at:

HQ DG, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Block No. 2, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003

They may also contact ITBP through the helpline numbers or email mentioned in the notification.

“Prompt communication of address changes will help avoid delays in delivery of official correspondence,” the notice advises.

Access to Mark Sheets for Non-Qualified Candidates

UPSC has clarified that mark sheets of all candidates who have not qualified for PST/PET will be uploaded on the official UPSC website after the publication of the final result, which will follow the completion of Personality Tests.

These mark sheets will remain accessible for 30 days. Candidates can view their results by entering their Roll Number and Date of Birth on the UPSC portal.

For those wishing to obtain printed or hard copies, requests must be made in writing to the Commission within 30 days of the online publication, along with a self-addressed stamped envelope. Requests made beyond this period will not be entertained.

Facilitation Counter for Candidate Assistance

To support candidates, the UPSC has set up a Facilitation Counter at its New Delhi office, where aspirants can seek information or clarifications regarding the examination process, results, or documentation.

Candidates may contact UPSC on working days between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM through the following telephone numbers:

(011) 23385271

(011) 23381125

(011) 23098543

“The Facilitation Counter is part of the Commission’s commitment to transparency and candidate support,” a UPSC official said.

About CAPF (ACs) Examination

The CAPF (Assistant Commandants) Examination is conducted annually by the UPSC to recruit Group A officers for India’s paramilitary forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The exam comprises three stages — Written Examination, Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Examination, and Interview/Personality Test.

The 2025 examination saw participation from thousands of candidates across India, reflecting the growing appeal of careers in the country’s armed police forces.

“The CAPF exam remains one of India’s most competitive recruitment processes, attracting young aspirants committed to national service,” said an official from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Looking Ahead

With the release of the written results, the UPSC has set the stage for the next critical phase — the PST/PET, which will be conducted by ITBP in the coming weeks. The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance in the Written Examination, Physical Tests, and Interview/Personality Test, subject to medical fitness and verification of documents.

The Commission has urged all shortlisted candidates to remain vigilant, check official websites regularly, and adhere strictly to instructions for the upcoming stages.