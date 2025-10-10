National Guard in Memphis: A Controversial Deployment Amidst Legal Battles
National Guard troops began patrolling Memphis as part of President Trump's task force, despite legal challenges. The initiative aims to reduce violent crime, though local leaders emphasize non-enforcement roles to avoid public intimidation. Meanwhile, legal battles continue regarding troop deployments in Chicago and Portland, citing constitutional violations.
- Country:
- United States
For the first time, National Guard troops were seen patrolling Memphis streets on Friday under President Donald Trump's federal task force directive, despite facing multiple legal challenges.
At least nine Guard members were spotted at the iconic Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid, escorted by a Memphis police officer. The presence of the Guard aims to assist, without enforcing checkpoints or causing intimidation, according to local officials.
Memphis Mayor Paul Young highlighted that the task force should focus on targeting violent offenders rather than scaring the general public. Meanwhile, legal battles continue as federal judges have blocked and challenged deployments in Chicago and Portland.
