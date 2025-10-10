National Guard in Memphis: A Controversial Deployment Amidst Legal Battles

For the first time, National Guard troops were seen patrolling Memphis streets on Friday under President Donald Trump's federal task force directive, despite facing multiple legal challenges.

At least nine Guard members were spotted at the iconic Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid, escorted by a Memphis police officer. The presence of the Guard aims to assist, without enforcing checkpoints or causing intimidation, according to local officials.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young highlighted that the task force should focus on targeting violent offenders rather than scaring the general public. Meanwhile, legal battles continue as federal judges have blocked and challenged deployments in Chicago and Portland.

(With inputs from agencies.)