Left Menu

National Guard in Memphis: A Controversial Deployment Amidst Legal Battles

National Guard troops began patrolling Memphis as part of President Trump's task force, despite legal challenges. The initiative aims to reduce violent crime, though local leaders emphasize non-enforcement roles to avoid public intimidation. Meanwhile, legal battles continue regarding troop deployments in Chicago and Portland, citing constitutional violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Memphis | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:39 IST
National Guard in Memphis: A Controversial Deployment Amidst Legal Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

For the first time, National Guard troops were seen patrolling Memphis streets on Friday under President Donald Trump's federal task force directive, despite facing multiple legal challenges.

At least nine Guard members were spotted at the iconic Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid, escorted by a Memphis police officer. The presence of the Guard aims to assist, without enforcing checkpoints or causing intimidation, according to local officials.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young highlighted that the task force should focus on targeting violent offenders rather than scaring the general public. Meanwhile, legal battles continue as federal judges have blocked and challenged deployments in Chicago and Portland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan ATS Unmasks Major Job Fraud Racket

Rajasthan ATS Unmasks Major Job Fraud Racket

 India
2
Explosion in Saranda Forest: Security Forces Targeted During Resistance Week

Explosion in Saranda Forest: Security Forces Targeted During Resistance Week

 India
3
Three Top CPI (Maoist) Leaders Surrender in Telangana

Three Top CPI (Maoist) Leaders Surrender in Telangana

 India
4
Cyclist Derek Gee Faces $34.82M Legal Battle with Former Team

Cyclist Derek Gee Faces $34.82M Legal Battle with Former Team

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025