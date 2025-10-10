Left Menu

Border Tensions Flare: Urgent Call for Peace Between Assam and Meghalaya

After a deadly clash near the Assam-Meghalaya border, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma urged for peace and dialogue. The skirmish over paddy harvesting highlighted long-standing border disputes. Sangma emphasized ongoing negotiations and urged citizens to avoid violence, ensuring talks continue towards a peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a fatal clash near the Assam-Meghalaya border, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has made an urgent plea for calm, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over violence.

The incident, which centered around disputed areas during the paddy harvesting season, underscored the enduring border conflicts between the neighboring states.

Chief Minister Sangma assured ongoing negotiations are in place to address these issues, urging both state citizens to cooperate with peace initiatives as the governments strive for a lasting resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

