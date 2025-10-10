Border Tensions Flare: Urgent Call for Peace Between Assam and Meghalaya
After a deadly clash near the Assam-Meghalaya border, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma urged for peace and dialogue. The skirmish over paddy harvesting highlighted long-standing border disputes. Sangma emphasized ongoing negotiations and urged citizens to avoid violence, ensuring talks continue towards a peaceful resolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a fatal clash near the Assam-Meghalaya border, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has made an urgent plea for calm, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over violence.
The incident, which centered around disputed areas during the paddy harvesting season, underscored the enduring border conflicts between the neighboring states.
Chief Minister Sangma assured ongoing negotiations are in place to address these issues, urging both state citizens to cooperate with peace initiatives as the governments strive for a lasting resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'A Call for Dialogue': Insights from the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival
Russia and US Poised for Potential Arms Control Dialogue Amid Tensions
Pakistan Army Denounces Dialogue with Militants Amid Rising Tensions
Norwegian FA President Emphasizes Dialogue Amid Peace Deal Celebration
Meghalaya CM Urges Dialogue to Resolve Manipur Crisis