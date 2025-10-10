Border Tensions Flare: Urgent Call for Peace Between Assam and Meghalaya

In the wake of a fatal clash near the Assam-Meghalaya border, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has made an urgent plea for calm, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over violence.

The incident, which centered around disputed areas during the paddy harvesting season, underscored the enduring border conflicts between the neighboring states.

Chief Minister Sangma assured ongoing negotiations are in place to address these issues, urging both state citizens to cooperate with peace initiatives as the governments strive for a lasting resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)