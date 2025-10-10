Controversy Surrounds Ghaywal's Gun License Amid Police Probe
The controversy around Sachin Ghaywal's arms license emerges as Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis asserts no license was issued amid opposition complaints. The Shiv Sena (UBT) opposed Minister Yogesh Kadam for alleged irregularities. Despite objections, documentation cleared Ghaywal, while his brother, Nilesh, faces separate criminal inquiries.
- Country:
- India
In a developing controversy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that no arms license was issued to Sachin Ghaywal, despite allegations from the opposition. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has criticized Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, accusing him of irregularities in the licensing process.
Minister Kadam defended the approval process, pointing to police reports clearing Ghaywal of any pending criminal cases during the hearing. He stated that all documents, including court orders, were properly examined, rejecting accusations of misleading conduct.
Nilesh Ghaywal, brother of Sachin and a wanted gangster, fled the country amidst a police probe linked to a violent road rage incident in Pune. Fadnavis also announced election strategies for the Mahayuti alliance amid these unfolding events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Exam Delay: UKSSSC Postpones Key Tests Amid Controversy
Shiv Sena Calls for Staunching India-Afghanistan Policy Amid Taliban Concerns
Controversy Brews Over Insect-Infested Midday Meals in Beed School
High Court Probe Under Scrutiny: Karur Stampede Controversy
BJP vs Mamata: Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Political Tensions