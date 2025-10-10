Left Menu

Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

Four Nigerian soldiers died, and five were injured following an Islamist insurgent attack in Ngamdu, Borno State. The assault was part of increasing militant operations targeting military bases. Reinforcements managed to repel the attackers, but insurgency activities continue to impact regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four Nigerian soldiers were killed and five others wounded in northeastern Nigeria when they faced a coordinated attack by Islamist insurgents in Ngamdu, Borno State, according to military sources on Friday.

Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province have intensified their assaults in 2023, increasingly targeting military bases across Borno. The recent attack involved high-powered weaponry, including rocket-propelled grenades, armed drones, and improvised explosive devices, aimed at military personnel and equipment, a military spokesperson confirmed.

Reinforcements from the 29 Task Force Brigade played a crucial role in repelling the attack, which damaged several military vehicles. Insurgents had temporarily disrupted transport along the Ngamdu–Damaturu route by planting multiple IEDs, which were later cleared by military engineers. The military reported neutralizing at least 15 insurgents and revealed ongoing counterinsurgency efforts in the region.

