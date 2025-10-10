Left Menu

FCC Cracks Down on Unauthorized Chinese Electronics

The Federal Communications Commission has prompted major U.S. online retailers to remove millions of prohibited Chinese electronics listings. FCC Chair Brendan Carr cited national security concerns, specifically targeting items from companies like Huawei and ZTE. Measures will intensify with upcoming votes on telecommunications restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:18 IST
In a significant move to bolster national security, the Federal Communications Commission announced that major U.S. online retailers have eliminated millions of listings for banned Chinese electronics. This action is part of a broad crackdown by the agency.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr revealed that these removals target items on a U.S. barred equipment list or products not authorized by the FCC. Among the affected items are security cameras and smartphones from companies like Huawei and ZTE.

Further intensifying its stance, the FCC plans to vote on strengthening restrictions on Chinese telecommunications equipment considered national security threats in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

