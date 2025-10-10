FCC Cracks Down on Unauthorized Chinese Electronics

In a significant move to bolster national security, the Federal Communications Commission announced that major U.S. online retailers have eliminated millions of listings for banned Chinese electronics. This action is part of a broad crackdown by the agency.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr revealed that these removals target items on a U.S. barred equipment list or products not authorized by the FCC. Among the affected items are security cameras and smartphones from companies like Huawei and ZTE.

Further intensifying its stance, the FCC plans to vote on strengthening restrictions on Chinese telecommunications equipment considered national security threats in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)