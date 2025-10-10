Left Menu

PM Modi’s Sonipat Visit: A Landmark in Haryana’s Development Journey

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini convened a meeting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sonipat on October 17, marking one year since the BJP's third term in the state. The PM will inaugurate projects promoting development. Officials are directed to ensure smooth arrangements and minimal public inconvenience.

Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2025
PM Modi's Sonipat Visit: A Landmark in Haryana's Development Journey
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini convened a crucial meeting on Friday to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Sonipat. The visit, scheduled for October 17, celebrates the first anniversary of the BJP's third term in the state.

During his visit, PM Modi is set to inaugurate a suite of developmental projects valued at several crores, reflecting the state's growth momentum. Saini emphasized the importance of executing the visit's logistics seamlessly, focusing on complete coordination among departments.

Detailed instructions were given to finalise the event's schedule, route plans, and security measures. The chief minister assured that public convenience remains a priority, highlighting Haryana's achievements under Modi's leadership and the state's prominent position in national development rankings.

