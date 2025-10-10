Left Menu

Trump's High-Stakes Middle East Ceasefire: A Gamble on Gaza

Hamas has tentatively agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Donald Trump, hoping his influence can lead to a long-lasting peace despite previous skepticism about his plans for Gaza. Trump’s direct involvement and assurances have bolstered trust, though concerns remain about potential Israeli actions post-hostage release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:49 IST
Trump's High-Stakes Middle East Ceasefire: A Gamble on Gaza
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has successfully brokered a tentative ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, sparking hope for a lasting resolution in the Gaza conflict. The agreement, however, remains precarious as Hamas navigates the risks associated with releasing hostages without a full Israeli withdrawal.

The deal follows a controversial strike in Qatar that Trump swiftly addressed, demonstrating his potential to mediate in the Middle East. Trump's recent interactions with Israeli and regional players have solidified his role, albeit amid skepticism due to his previous controversial statements regarding Gaza.

While the ceasefire marks a significant diplomatic milestone, the future remains uncertain without solid guarantees. Hamas risks its position if Israel resumes hostilities, posing a complex geopolitical gamble as regional power dynamics are tested in pursuit of lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debt Dynamics: The Shifting Tides of Chinese Development Finance

Debt Dynamics: The Shifting Tides of Chinese Development Finance

 Global
2
Tragic Accident in Muzaffarpur: Four Killed in Collision

Tragic Accident in Muzaffarpur: Four Killed in Collision

 India
3
Morning Gunfire Chaos in Dayalpur: Arrest Made

Morning Gunfire Chaos in Dayalpur: Arrest Made

 India
4
FCC Cracks Down: Major Removal of Prohibited Chinese Electronics from U.S. Retail

FCC Cracks Down: Major Removal of Prohibited Chinese Electronics from U.S. R...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025