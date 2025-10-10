Trump's High-Stakes Middle East Ceasefire: A Gamble on Gaza

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has successfully brokered a tentative ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, sparking hope for a lasting resolution in the Gaza conflict. The agreement, however, remains precarious as Hamas navigates the risks associated with releasing hostages without a full Israeli withdrawal.

The deal follows a controversial strike in Qatar that Trump swiftly addressed, demonstrating his potential to mediate in the Middle East. Trump's recent interactions with Israeli and regional players have solidified his role, albeit amid skepticism due to his previous controversial statements regarding Gaza.

While the ceasefire marks a significant diplomatic milestone, the future remains uncertain without solid guarantees. Hamas risks its position if Israel resumes hostilities, posing a complex geopolitical gamble as regional power dynamics are tested in pursuit of lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)