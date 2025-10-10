Life Sentence for Brother in 'Crime of the Rarest Kind'

In a landmark judgment, a local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his teenage sister, five years after the crime took place in Kishundaspur village.

The case, initiated by an FIR from former village head Narendra Bahadur Singh, accused the girl's brother, Shivmangal, and his father, Ramkumar, of orchestrating her death over a familial discord.

Despite witnesses turning hostile, the court ruled that the prosecution's evidence proved Shivmangal's guilt beyond reasonable doubt, labeling the act 'a crime of the rarest kind.' Shivmangal received a life sentence with hard labor, alongside a Rs 1 lakh fine.

(With inputs from agencies.)